Dedicated Portal To Be Launched For Consumer Complaints On Services

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Consumers unhappy with the services they have purchased can now register their complaint on a dedicated online portal to be launched on Friday by the consumer affairs ministry for the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), two persons aware of the matter said.

