Will CAA Be Repealed Like Farm Laws? Amit Shah Says 'Can't Compromise On....'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, March 14 stated categorically that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would never be repealed. In an interview with ANI, the home minister responded to crucial questions about the CAA, clarifying the Union government's stance on the controversial law.

The rules for implementing the 2019 Act were notified on Monday amid intense criticism from Opposition leaders and reports of protests from various parts of the country. When asked whether the government was under pressure and the CAA would be repealed like the three farm laws, Amit Shah gave a strong response.\"See, the Citizenship Amendment Act will never be repealed, and assuring the citizenship of India is a domestic issue and is a matter of India's sovereignty. We can't compromise on India's right to take its own decisions,\" Amit Shah said. He was addressing the international backlash on laws like the CAA CAA 2019 expedites the process of citizenship for undocumented migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian, and Jain communities who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014. While one set of critics questions the exclusion of a particular community from the CAA ambit, the other side questions why the state is providing citizenship to illegal immigrants Shah on CAA's historical perspectiveWhile addressing the criticism around the contentious legislation, Amit Shah said the 2019 Act must not be viewed in isolation and has a long history. The roots of the Act go back to partition and how minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan became victims of severe oppression.\"On August 15, 1947, the country was divided into three parts. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP always opposed partition based on religion. And those who were minorities in those countries became victims of severe oppression. They were forced to convert, their women were assaulted and because of that, they came to seek refuge in India. Are these people not eligible for Indian citizenship,\" Amit Shah said.



