PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Two Delhi Metro Corridors, Interacts With PM Svanidhi Beneficiaries

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday. The cost of these two corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase - IV project is Rs.8,399 crore. These two lines will be 20.762 km long.“The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines, while the Lajpat Nagar - Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines,” the government said in a press release READ: Chip plants to make India a hub, foster innovation: PM ModiAs per the government, the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and have eight stations. The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will have 10 stations Modi also interacts with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi scheme. He distributed loans under the scheme to 1 lakh street vendors (SVs), including 5,000 SVs from Delhi. \"Till now, more than 82 lakh loan, amounting to over ₹10,978 crore, have been disbursed to more than 62 lakh street vendors across the country,\" the press release added READ: Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 10 new Vande Bharat trainsSpeaking at the event, PM Modi said, \"Today's program PM SVANidhi Mahotsav is dedicated to those who are always around us and without them we cannot imagine our lives. We saw the power of these street vendors during the COVID...Today, I heartily congratulate each of our street vendors, street vendors, and roadside shopkeepers on this event.\"ALSO READ: PM Modi on India's resilience in the face of global headwindsPM Modi said previous governments were never concerned about street vendors. \"They (vedors) faced insults, could not get bank loans,\" he added. He said the BJP government is working day and night to make lives of the poor and the middle-class better.

MENAFN14032024007365015876ID1107978371