               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vehicle Scrapping Policy Hits Speed Bump


3/14/2024 2:02:04 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: An internal audit by the Union government has found that states have made little progress in implementing the vehicle scrappage policy announced in 2021, leading to the stalling of a programme that aims to phase out old, polluting vehicles, said one person in the know.

MENAFN14032024007365015876ID1107978368

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search