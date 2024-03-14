               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple In Nashik During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Watch


3/14/2024 2:02:04 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik during the six-day Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Wayanad MP promised that the opposition INDIA alliance will become the“voice of farmers” and frame policies to protect them, while addressing a rally in Nashik earlier in the day.(More to come)

