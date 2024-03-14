Highway Construction Picks Up Pace In Late Push

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The country's highway construction has picked up pace in January and February, with over 3,000 km of highways being added to the network in a late push the first 11 months of FY24-that's up to February-end-9,088 km of highways had been constructed, which is higher than the previous year's 8,064 km.

But the bulk of the push has come in the last few months of the year with 2,872 km being constructed in January and February alone a record addition at close to 50 km per day in January-totalling 1,442 km-another record has been established with the addition of 1,430 km of highways in February ministry officials are now confident that another 2,500-3,000 km of highways could be built in the last month of the financial year, taking the year's total to the 12,000-km mark.

To be sure, this is still short of the target of 13,814 km for FY24.“Though short of the aspiration target, the actual construction of new highways (capacity augmentation project in FY24 is expected to be the highest ever,” said an official on condition of anonymity sent to the ministry remained unanswered tat press time but in an earlier interaction secretary in the ministry Anurag Jain said he was confident that the FY24 figure may be 12,500-13,000 km government is leaning heavily on capacity augmentation-or road strengthening projects this year to take up the overall count of such projects to a record 9,500 km mark in highways alone. These are also counted in the overall figure. Without road strengthening projects, the total construction figure comes to 9,500km.

“Capacity augmentation is the right barometer to measure what kind of work is being done in the sector. Beyond this, there are highway strengthening projects that doesn't add fresh capacity but repairs and remodels the existing network. Going by this, in the record overall construction year FY21, we added around 8,500 km of capacity augmenting projects while this year we hope to touch closer to 9,500 km, the highest ever level,” the official said per ministry data till January this fiscal, out of total highway construction of 7,658 km, a higher portion of 6,102 km is capacity augmentation projects. This has already crossed 7,000 km mark in February and with most of the additions in March expected to be capacity augmentation projects which would include new 2 , 4, 6 and 8-lane highways.“It has been a trend that the pace of construction of highways picks up in H2 of the financial year and if the same trends hold, the total length of highways to be constructed in FY 24 may well exceed the total length of highways constructed in FY 23. There are some worrying signs when it comes to the length of highways being awarded by the government as the quantity of highways being awarded have reduced as compared to the previous financial year. MoRTH and NHAI would have to consider more aggressive targets when it comes to financial year 2024-25,” said Ashish Suman, partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors per MoRTH data, 9,088 km of highways had been built this year up to February compared with 8,064 km constructed during the previous year. The year 2022-23 ended with 10,331 km of highways being constructed, there is concern over highway awards, that have remained extremely slow this year. Upto February, 4,872 km of highways had been awarded, less than 7,497 km awarded during the same period of the previous year. Though the government is still hopeful that about 10,000 km may get awarded in FY24, developers are already bracing for a slowdown in construction activities in coming months and years. Slower awards impact the pipeline of projects construction in the pre-pandemic period of FY20 spanned 10,237 km at a daily rate of 28.04 km. The pace increased during the first pandemic year (FY21), when lockdowns helped accelerate construction, resulting in a record 13,327 km of highways built at 36.51 km per day. In FY22, the rate slowed again to 10,457 km at 28.64 km per day. For FY22, the road ministry initially aimed to construct 14,600 km of highways-or 40 km per day. However, it later revised the goal to 12,000 km. The year FY23 ended with 28.3 km/day construction with overall 10,331 km of highways being built in the year.

