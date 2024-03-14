Mamata Banerjee Sustains Cerebral Concussion After Fall PM Modi Wishes Quick Recovery

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered 'major injuries' in an accident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on microblogging site X. TMC shared images of the CM lying in a hospital bed. According to reports citing an official statement, the Chief Minister had been taken to SSKM Hospital around 7:30 pm with cerebral concussion. She sustained a sharp cut over her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely after falling within the vicinity of her home \"due to some push from behind\".Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted,“I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi”.\"Wishing Mamata ji strength and a very swift recovery,\" added senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doctors at SSKM hospital treating CM Mamata Banerjee said,“Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee reported to our hospital today around 7:30 pm with a history of fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind. She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely”.The images shared by TMC showed Mamata Banerjee with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face. The Chief Minister suffered injuries at home and was admitted to Woodburn Ward of the state-run
SSKM Hospital in Kolkata 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said.\"She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required,\" her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.\"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,\" the party said in a post on X.TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources, West Bengal State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar also wished for the TMC Supremo's speefy recover. \"We wish for the speedy recovery of the chief minister...\" Majumdar said to senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar enquired about the chief minister's health condition and expressed \"deep anguish and wished her speedy recovery.\"State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wished her a quick recovery Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also tweeted, \"Shocked and deeply concerned about the road accident involving Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee didi. My thoughts are with her during this difficult time, and I'm wishing her a speedy recovery.\"CM Mamata Banerjee on CAAWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that she will not allow the CAA, which she dubbed as a gimmick,\" to come into force in her state and asked people not to apply for citizenship saying that by doing so they will fall into the category of \"illegal migrants\" and will be stripped off their rights. Mamata Banerjee also said that the CAA is related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned Banerjee for her strident opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Amit Shah said that the Trinamool Congress Chief does not understand the difference between refugees and infiltrators said, \"I want to appeal to Mamata Banerjee. There are several forums for politics. Please don't oppose Bengali Hindus who came from Bangladesh. You are a Bengali. I am giving her an open challenge and she must tell us which clause in this act is snatching away the citizenship of anyone. She is just creating fear and creating a division between Hindus and Muslims to consolidate the vote bank.\"(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited)
