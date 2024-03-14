SBI Electoral Bonds Data: PVR, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Sun Pharma And More List Of Top 10 Donors As EC Releases Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday made the electoral bonds data public as per the orders of the Supreme Court of India. The data was released after the State Bank of India (SBI) submitted the details to the election body on Tuesday to the list published, top donors to political parties include major corporates such as Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, and Piramal Enterprises. The list also includes Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma. Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, and Vedanta Ltd also lead the list of big donors to political parties Enterprises Ltd, Muthoot Finance Limited, Pegasus Properties Private Limited, Finolex Cables Ltd, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd, GHCL Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Limited, and ITC Limited are also on the list, reported ANI 10 donors on SBI bonds listOn the list of donors who purchased SBI bonds, Future Gaming And Hotel Services (Lottery Martin), and Megha Engineering And Infrastructure Ltd are the top two donors Gaming And Hotel Services (Lottery Martin) purchased bonds worth ₹1,368 crore. Megha Engineering And Infrastructure Ltd bought bonds worth ₹980 crore, according to EC sources. However, Livemint could not independently verify the claim. According to the data uploaded by ECI, Future Gaming purchased 1,368 electoral bonds worth ₹1 crore each since 2019, totalling ₹1,368 crore.

Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited, Haldia Energy Limited, Vedanta Limited, Essel Mining and Inds Ltd, Western UP Power Transmission Company Ltd, Keventers Foodpart Infra Limited, Madanlal Limited, and Bharti Airtel Limited were among the top 10 donors on the SBI electoral bonds list released by the EC today.

Full list of donors

Top recipients of funds through electoral bonds are BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and SP data reveals the information of donors who have purchased bonds of three denominations, ie ₹1 lakh, ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore - dating back to April 12, 2019.

