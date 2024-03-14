Electoral Bonds: Just 7 Sensex Cos In The List, Coimbatore-Based Firm Is Top Donor

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Just 23 companies accounted for half the total value of electoral bonds purchased since April 2019, with Coimbatore-headquartered lottery services firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd emerging as the top buyer, according to a Mint analysis of the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday.

