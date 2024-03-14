SBI Electoral Bonds Data LIVE Updates: Future Gaming, Megha Engineering Among Top Donors

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday uploaded the electoral bond data on its website in compliance with the February 15 order of the Supreme Court. The electoral bond data, compiled by the State Bank of India (SBI) lays down two sets of information- one related to the name of the purchaser date, and denomination of the bonds. The other data set includes the name of the political party, date, and denomination of bonds encashed Gaming and Hotel Services, Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, and Piramal Enterprises are among the top donors to the political parties including BJP, Congress, AITMC, AAP, AIDMK, TPD, SP, YSR Congress etc Electoral bonds details LIVE updates here

