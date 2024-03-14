Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Leaders Line Up To Join BJP In Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: According to reports, several Congress leaders in Kerala are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Congress leadership remains unaware of the identities of the departing leaders. Recently, BJP state president K. Surendran asserted that leaders from both the left and right fronts would join the BJP. Subsequently, the party leadership announced that additional Congress members would join the BJP.

In yet another setback for the Congress, the former president of the Kerala State Sports Council Padmini Thomas is set to join the BJP

today (Mar 14). According to reports, Padmini Thomas left the Congress as she did not receive any other consideration from the party. She said that she would reveal the reason for leaving the party at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram at 11 am today.

The development comes after former Congress leader and daughter Padmaja Venugopal joined the BJP last week.



Padmaja Venugopal's decision to join the BJP coincides with the ongoing discussions surrounding the Lok Sabha elections, during which more leaders are aligning with the BJP. Rashtriya Kerala eagerly anticipates whether these new additions will rise to prominence within the party.

Padmini Thomas is an Indian athlete and a former president of the Kerala State Sports Council. She won a Silver medal in the 4 × 100 m relay and a bronze medal in the 400 metres in the 1982 Asian Games. She is a recipient of the Arjuna Award.

Padmaja Venugopal who recently quit the grand old party, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (Mar 07) in New Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She was the KPCC general secretary and daughter of the late former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran.