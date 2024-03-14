'Yediyurappa Deceived Me...' Ex-Karnataka Dycm Fumes Over Missed BJP Ticket For Son

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa has expressed his disappointment and anger over the Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to deny his son, KE Kantesh, the Haveri Lok Sabha ticket. Eshwarappa, a long-standing member of the BJP, made his sentiments known during a press conference where he didn't hold back in criticizing senior party leader BS Yediyurappa.

Eshwarappa, known for his loyalty to the BJP, said that while the party holds immense significance to him, he cannot ignore it when it veers off course. He lamented the fact that his son was overlooked for the Haveri ticket and accused Yediyurappa of deceiving him. The former Deputy Chief Minister expressed his frustration, particularly since he had previously discussed Kantesh's candidacy with Yediyurappa, only to be let down when the final decisions were made.

Despite his grievances, Eshwarappa remained steadfast in his support for the BJP, asserting that the party should continue to thrive and rectify any flaws within its ranks. While he hinted at the possibility of making a political decision in the near future, he made it clear that he had not yet made any concrete plans to leave the party or run independently.

Throughout his address, Eshwarappa showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating his continued admiration for the party's leadership at the national level. However, he emphasized the need for swift action in addressing the concerns raised within the state party, hinting at potential changes on the horizon.