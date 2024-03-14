Olivia Munn Reveals She Is Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Shares Details Of Her Journey On Social Media

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) American actress Olivia Munn took to social media to disclose that she was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after a normal mammogram. She shared a series of pictures and along with it stated that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and encouraging people to undertake their risk assessments.

Olivia Munn's post

Olivia Munn also added a message on text slides in her post, which read: "In February 2023, to be proactive about my health, I underwent a genetic test that looks for 90 different cancer genes. I tested negative for everything, including BRCA [the most well-known breast cancer gene]. My sister Sara had also tested negative. We called each other and high-fived on the phone. That same winter, I had a normal mammography. Two months later, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

About Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn interned at a news station in Tulsa before moving to Los Angeles, where she began her professional career as a television anchor for the gaming network G4, particularly on the series Attack of the Show! from 2006 until 2010.



She is most recognized for her three-season performance of Sloan Sabbith in Aaron Sorkin's HBO political drama series 'The Newsroom'. Olivia's other acting credits include a recurring part in the television series 'Beyond the Break', as well as supporting appearances in the comedy films 'Big Stan' and 'Date Night', Steven Soderbergh's comedy-drama 'Magic Mike' and the superhero film 'Iron Man 2'. She played Psylocke in the supernatural horror thriller 'Deliver Us from Evil', the sequel 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and

'Mortdecai'.

