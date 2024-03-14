Shreyas Iyer Faces Potential IPL 2024 Absence Due To Recurring Injury: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shreyas Iyer, skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders, may face a setback ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, suggests a report from Times of India. The report indicates that Iyer's recurring back injury, which forced him out of action in 2023 for surgery, has resurfaced following his impressive 95-run performance for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. This development could potentially sideline him for the initial matches of IPL 2024, according to sources cited in the report.

The injury, described as the same back issue that plagued him previously, has raised concerns over Iyer's availability for the upcoming IPL matches. "It is not looking good. It is the same back injury which has got aggravated. It is unlikely he will take the field on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final. He is in danger of missing the initial matches of the IPL," mentioned a source in the Times Of India report.

With his exclusion from the BCCI's central contract list, the IPL holds significant importance for Iyer, underscoring the urgency of his recovery. Kolkata Knight Riders are scheduled to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata on March 23 for their first game of the tournament.

During his impressive innings in the Ranji Trophy final, Iyer experienced back spasms, prompting the Mumbai team physio to assess him twice. He subsequently did not participate further in the match, raising doubts about his immediate playing prospects. Notably, Iyer had previously raised concerns about the same injury during the Test series against England.

"While playing in the recently-held Test series against England at home, he had informed the Indian team management about this injury troubling him again," explained the source.

Contrary to these concerns, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has reported no new injury concerns regarding Iyer, suggesting a potential discrepancy in assessments.

