Ramadan 2024: 7 Tips For Healthy Fasting During Ramzan

Fasting throughout Ramadan may be a spiritually rewarding experience, but it is also critical to prioritise your health during this period. Here are seven suggestions for keeping a healthy fasting schedule throughout Ramadan.

While Ramadan is a time for sweets and desserts, minimise your sugar intake. Replace sweet desires with healthy options like fresh or dried fruit.

Include fruits and veggies in your diet for vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These meals increase immunity and wellness.

Balance your suhoor and iftar meals with carbs, proteins, healthy fats, and fibre. This will help you stay energised and full all day.

Maintain fitness with modest to moderate exercise during non-fasting hours. Strenuous activity during fasting can dehydrate and weary you.

Aim to get adequate sleep each night to help your body recover and recharge. Lack of sleep can affect your energy levels and mood during the fasting period.

During non-fasting hours, especially suhoor and iftar, drink lots of water. Headaches, weariness, and attention loss can result from dehydration.