'BATMAN' Targetting Ticketless Travellers In Mumbai Local Trains

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Western Railway's Mumbai division has formed a dedicated team to conduct ticket checks inside local trains and at stations during the night. Named the 'Batman Squad' (short for 'Be Aware TTE Manning At Night'), the campaign was launched in response to a surge in ticketless passengers on Mumbai's local trains and stations during the evening hours. The initiative also aims to address the issue of ticket evasion and enhance passenger safety.

The 'Batman' team commenced patrolling on the night of March 11, marking the start of their campaign. Since then, they have taken action against approximately 2,500 ticketless passengers, resulting in a revenue gain of around Rs 6.5 lakh for the railway. While the primary focus of the Batman Squad is ensuring ticket compliance, they are also responsible for monitoring activities at stations during nighttime hours.

The presence of the Batman Squad is expected to provide a sense of security, particularly for women passengers, as ticket inspectors will now conduct checks in the women's coach during nighttime hours. Additionally, the surge in ticketless passengers has caused overcrowding in Mumbai's local AC coaches, posing challenges for legitimate ticket holders. To address this, the railway has deployed the Batman Squad to tackle the issue effectively.

Furthermore, the Western Railway has initiated a campaign to promote digital ticketing methods, such as the UTS mobile app. This campaign has witnessed positive outcomes, with a significant increase in the usage of digital tickets post-COVID. The growing acceptance of digital ticketing reflects a shift towards more convenient and efficient ticketing solutions for Mumbai's commuters.