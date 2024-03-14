Bengaluru: Uzbekistan Based Woman Found Dead At Hotel In Seshadripuram, Police Suspect Suffocated Murder

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A woman based in Uzbekistan was found dead inside a hotel room in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru. The incident, which occurred on the second floor of the hotel, has prompted a thorough investigation by local authorities, leaving several questions unanswered.

The lifeless body of Zarina, who had arrived in Bengaluru just four days prior on a tourist visa, was discovered under suspicious circumstances. The incident unfolded at Jagadish Hotel, where Zarina had been staying in room number 216.

According to reports, concerns were raised by hotel staff when Zarina failed to respond to attempts to contact her since 4:30 pm the day before. It wasn't until midnight that the hotel staff, unable to reach Zarina and sensing something amiss, used a master key to access her room. What they discovered inside was a scene of horror – Zarina lying lifeless on the floor with minor injuries and her face covered in blood.

The discovery prompted an immediate response from local law enforcement, including the Seshadripuram police, who swiftly launched an investigation into the matter. Forensic experts and a canine unit were called to the scene, alongside Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Arunanshu, to gather evidence and assess the situation. Based on a complaint lodged by the hotel's General Manager, Gaurav Kumar Singh, alleging foul play, the police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is believed that Zarina may have been suffocated to death, although the exact circumstances surrounding her demise remain unclear.

Further complicating the investigation is the involvement of a broker named Rahul Kumar, who had arranged Zarina's accommodation at the hotel. Rahul had reportedly booked the room for a group of 16 people, including Zarina, at a rate of 5,500 rupees per day.

The sequence of events leading up to Zarina's tragic death has raised numerous questions, with investigators meticulously examining the hotel's CCTV footage and guest ledger book to piece together the events of that fateful night. Additionally, authorities are probing into the background of individuals associated with Zarina's stay, including Rahul Kumar and others who may have had access to the hotel room. As the investigation unfolds, Zarina's body has been transferred to Boring Hospital for further examination, while the search for answers continues.

