Koramangala to Indiranagar-7 places to enjoy Ramadan food in Bangalore

Several eateries in Bangalore serve amazing Ramadan meals during the holy month. Here are 7 recommendations.

This Bangalore neighbourhood has a thriving Ramadan food scene. Many restaurants and street food carts provide Ramadan meals such kebabs, biryanis, haleem, baklava, and phirni.

Shivaji Nagar is another busy Ramadan location with several food vendors and small eateries providing genuine Ramadan dishes.



Ramadan nights on Mosque Road in Richmond Town are foodies' delight. Shawarma, tandoori, grilled meats, and traditional desserts are served here.

Many restaurants in Koramangala provide Ramadan dishes. Arabian and Ramadan-inspired Indian meals are available in this area.

Commercial Street is a Ramadan food and retail hotspot. Street cuisine includes samosas, pakoras, kebabs, and fruit drinks.

Indiranagar's 12th Main has many Ramadan food booths and pop-up stores. Chicken tikka, seekh kebabs, biryanis, and sheer khurma are available here.

Johnson Market is known for its diverse cuisine, and Ramadan brings extra booths serving delicious kebabs, tandoori dishes, creamy haleem, and sweets like gulab jamun and jalebi.