Farah Khan Meets Ed Sheeran After 7 Years At Shah Rukh Khan's House, Shares Picture

Ed Sheeran is in India for his concert and he seems to be having a fun time here. Director Farah Khan reunited with the singer and songwriter after seven years and she turned to Instagram to reveal that she met him seven years after the famed Bollywood party organized for Ed Sheeran back in 2017. Farah was photographed sitting on a couch with Ed by her side. The two were reportedly at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai house, Mannat.

Farah laid her arm on Ed's shoulder as they smiled for the camera and sharing the photo, she wrote, "Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever..” She also shared a video of Ed recreating Shah Rukh's signature pose with the Bollywood superstar and wrote,“When u get to direct Ed Sheeran & Shahrukh Khan u get? .... #SherKhan of course."

Ed Sheeran's India concert

Ed's concert will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai. This will be Sheeran's second concert in India; he previously appeared there in 2017. Before the main show, singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the audience. Fans will also enjoy singer Calum Scott's opening performance, which will perform songs like You Are The Reason and Where Are You Now.