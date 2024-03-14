Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uorfi Javed known for her unusual fashion sense, will appear in the forthcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will also be her big-screen debut.

The film is expected to explore themes of love, betrayal, and the implications of a technologically advanced civilization.

The film's premise is pertinent to today's youth since it discusses love in the internet and social media age.



Aligned with the film's premise, the producers cast Uorfi, who has a significant social media following.



LSD 2 delves into the complexity of relationships and illuminates the hidden sides of modern-day love in an age where the internet is ubiquitous.

LSD 2 builds on Love, Sex, and Dhokha (2010) by being significantly sexually graphic, giving viewers an edgier and more intense experience.

As previously announced, Tushar Kapoor and Mouni Roy will appear in LSD 2. Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor created Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, which will be released on April 19.