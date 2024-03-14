               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Urfi Javed To Make Her Bollywood Debut With 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'


3/14/2024 2:01:02 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uorfi Javed known for her unusual fashion sense, will appear in the forthcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will also be her big-screen debut.

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Internet celebrity Uorfi Javed will appear in the forthcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

The film is expected to explore themes of love, betrayal, and the implications of a technologically advanced civilization.

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Uorfi Javed, an internet star known for her unusual fashion sense, will appear in the forthcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will also be her big-screen debut.

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

The film's premise is pertinent to today's youth since it discusses love in the internet and social media age.

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Aligned with the film's premise, the producers cast Uorfi, who has a significant social media following.

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Aligned with the film's premise, the producers cast Uorfi, who has a significant social media following.

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

LSD 2 delves into the complexity of relationships and illuminates the hidden sides of modern-day love in an age where the internet is ubiquitous.



LSD 2 builds on Love, Sex, and Dhokha (2010) by being significantly sexually graphic, giving viewers an edgier and more intense experience.

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

The film is said to have a fascinating plot and engaging performances as it explores issues such as love, betrayal, and the implications of a technologically driven world.

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

As previously announced, Tushar Kapoor and Mouni Roy will appear in LSD 2. Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor created Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, which will be released on April 19.

MENAFN14032024007385015968ID1107978312

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search