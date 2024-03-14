Ed Sheeran Calls SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' One Of His Favourite Films, Terms It 'Incredible'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ed Sheeran is in India and has a concert scheduled over the weekend. This is Ed's second visit to India and in a recent interview, the worldwide popular musician discussed his journey to India and disclosed that his favorite Indian film is SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Ed Sheeran calls 'RRR' one of his favourite films

Ed mentioned that SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is one of his favourite films and called it an incredible film.



Ed Sheeran expresses his love for India

"I truly feel the 'love' here in India. Sometimes you can play in places where people are quite quiet. Even if they are feeling [the vibe] within, it is impossible to read how individuals feel. I've played in places with restrained reactions, but India is a dynamic country. People are quite enthusiastic! "I have the same personality, which I like."

Farah Khan meets Ed Sheeran after 7 years at Shah Rukh Khan's house, shares picture

Ed Sheeran meets Bollywood celebrities

Meanwhile, ahead of his major event, the worldwide popular musician appears to be spending some quality time in the city. On Wednesday night, he went to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, where he met various stars, including Farah Khan. Before this, Ed was seen with Ayushmann Khurrana. Ed's video of dancing to 'Butta Bomma' with Armaan Malik went viral on social media as well.