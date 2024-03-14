Virat Kohli's Expected Arrival At RCB Camp For IPL 2024 Revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the excitement builds for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) commenced their pre-tournament preparations sans their star player, Virat Kohli. However, fans can expect Kohli's presence soon, with reports suggesting that he might join the team during the highly anticipated 'RCB Unbox' event, where enthusiasts get a sneak peek of their beloved cricketing icons.

Despite Kohli's absence, the RCB squad, under the guidance of new head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, kicked off their training sessions with domestic players. Notable attendees included skipper Faf du Plessis and West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. Kohli, often regarded as the biggest draw in Indian cricket, is yet to hit the ground running following a paternity break, which kept him out of the recent Test series against England.

According to sources within the BCCI closely monitoring IPL team developments, Kohli is expected to link up with RCB in the coming days, offering a boost to the team's morale and preparations ahead of their IPL opener against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22.

The 'Bold Diaries' series by RCB captured skipper Du Plessis expressing his admiration for coach Flower, describing him as an incredible mentor. Flower, in turn, expressed his excitement about the new chapter with RCB, highlighting the privilege and enthusiasm of being part of the team's journey.

With Kohli's impending return and the team's determination under new leadership, RCB fans eagerly await the unfolding of another thrilling IPL season, filled with anticipation and excitement.

