Kerala University Arts Festival: Bribe Case Accused Judge Commits Suicide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A judge who was accused in the bribe case at the Kerala University Arts Festival committed suicide inside his home in Kannur yesterday. The deceased was identified as PN Shaji, a native of Chovva in Kannur district. The suicide note stated that he did not take any money and was innocent.

Kerala University Arts Festival: SFI files complaint demanding investigation over alleged corruption

Shaji went to his room and locked himself inside. The family stated that he refused to have lunch and asked not to disturb him. Later, he was found dead.

The police have issued a notice to Shaji to appear at Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Station for questioning today. However, he committed suicide the last day. The other two accused in the case are two dance teachers and an assistant.



The Kerala University administrators will write a letter to the police requesting a thorough probe into the incidences. The current university union will be superseded. The former General Body established the Union. The new General Body was established last month. The Vice-Chancellor denied the union's request to renew the term. The Union's responsibility will be handed to the Director of Students Services.



The festival, which began on March 7 and was scheduled to end on March 11, was overshadowed by controversy. During the festivities, a lawsuit was brought against a judge and two trainers of the 'Margamkali' tournament for alleged bribery to alter results. Shaji, a competition judge, allegedly took a bribe from trainers Jomet and Sooraj, which led to their detention.

The WhatsApp conversations verifying the allegations surfaced yesterday. The messages, including voice recordings, are distributed in groups of students and teachers. The screenshots suspected to have been given to the judges along with the identification documents of the teams are also being circulated.

The SFI has filed a complaint demanding a comprehensive investigation into the corruption allegations in the Kerala University Arts Festival last day. The program committee and SFI district president Nandan filed a complaint with the ADGP. The SFI leadership informed that the complaint was submitted along with the evidence of the bribery transaction.