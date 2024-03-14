Aamir Khan Feeds Cake To Ex-Wife Kiran Rao; Celebrates 59Th Birthday With Paps [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aamir Khan commemorated his 59th birthday today, March 14, in Mumbai amidst an affectionate gathering of well-wishers and the paparazzi. The occasion was marked by heartwarming moments, including a cake-cutting ceremony where Aamir Khan was accompanied by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Following the cake-cutting ritual, a poignant scene unfolded as Aamir shared a slice of cake with Kiran, reciprocating the gesture of camaraderie and mutual respect.

For the festivities, Aamir Khan opted for a casual yet chic attire, donning a black T-shirt paired with jeans, while Kiran Rao exuded elegance in a stylish patterned dress, reflecting the joyous spirit of the day. Aamir Khan, often hailed as 'Mr. Perfectionist', is renowned for his exceptional acting prowess, which has left an indelible imprint on the Indian film industry.

Throughout his illustrious career, Aamir Khan has demonstrated remarkable versatility and unwavering dedication, captivating audiences with his memorable performances. From portraying tales of romance in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' to exploring themes of camaraderie in 'Dil Chahta Hai', and delving into historical narratives with 'Mangal Pandey', his filmography stands as a testament to his talent and commitment to storytelling.

Presently, Aamir Khan is deeply engrossed in the filming of 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a project that holds immense significance to him. He recently announced the film's scheduled release on Christmas, marking his much-awaited return to the Christmas box office after eight years. Despite the celebratory occasion, Aamir remains steadfast in his dedication to his craft, spending his birthday on the sets of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Additionally, he is actively involved in the production of 'Lahore 1947', featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in pivotal roles.