Centre Blocks 18 OTT Platforms For Obscene Content, Social Media Handles Included; See Full List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) on Thursday (March 14) intensified its efforts to curb the increasing number of obscene and vulgar content on digital platforms. According to a press release, the Centre collaborated with various intermediaries to take action against 18 OTT platforms found distributing such objectionable material.

Additionally, as many as 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media accounts linked with these platforms have been restricted from public access in India.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has been vocal about the imperative for platforms to uphold ethical standards and refrain from promoting content that could be deemed obscene or vulgar.

Highlighting this stance, the Union minister said that proactive measures have been taken to shut down 18 OTT platforms identified for disseminating objectionable content.

This decision comes with the provisions outlined in the Information Technology Act, 2000. It follows extensive consultations among various ministries and departments of the Government of India, as well as engagement with domain experts specializing in media and entertainment, women's rights, and child rights.

Here's the list of OTT platforms blocked by Centre:

Dreams Films, Voovi, Yessma, Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks, X Prime, Neon X VIP, Besharams, Hunters, Rabbit, Xtramood, Nuefliks, MoodX, Mojflix, Hot Shots VIP, Fugi, Chikooflix and Prime Play



