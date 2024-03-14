Former Australian All-Rounder Shane Watson Ponders On Pakistan Coaching Offer Amid Salary Dispute

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder, remains uncertain about taking on the role of head coach for the Pakistan cricket team, despite the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreeing to his salary demands. Reports indicate that Watson has asked for an annual salary of $2 million, roughly equivalent to 46 million rupees per month, marking the highest remuneration ever proposed for a foreign coach. Notably, this surpasses the earnings of previous foreign coaches of the Pakistan team, including Richard Pybus, Bob Woolmer, Geoff Lawson, Dav Whatmore, Grant Bradburn, and Mickey Arthur.

Sources within the PCB revealed that Watson, who has family commitments in Australia and engagements in the USA Major League, is deliberating over the offer. The board expects Watson to dedicate significant time to Pakistan, aiding in talent discovery and development at the domestic level. However, the frequent changes in the PCB's leadership and coaching staff have contributed to Watson's hesitation in finalizing the contract.

Presently, Watson is involved in coaching the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has limited experience coaching international teams, though he has undertaken coaching roles in the Indian Premier League (IPL). PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has emphasised the necessity of a foreign coaching setup for the national team, with full support from the board.

Despite assuming the role of Minister of Interior, Naqvi has expressed his intention to retain his position within the PCB simultaneously. This dual role is not unprecedented, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly raised no objections. Naqvi has also enlisted six bureaucrats from the Punjab government to serve on deputation within the PCB and has announced his decision to forgo a salary as Minister of Interior.

