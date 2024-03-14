Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony Slams Anto Antony Over Pulwama Attack Remark

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: NDA candidate for the Lok Sabha election in Pathanamthitta constituency Anil K Antony slammed UDF candidate and sitting MP Anto Antony for his remark against the 2019 Pulwama attack. Anil Antony said that the Congress leader had insulted the Indian soldiers and it was a 'shocking' remark.



Anto Antony, the other day said, "They won the last election by sacrificing the lives of 42 soldiers who were deployed in sub-zero temperatures in an area which had less than 40 per cent oxygen content."

Slamming the Congress leader, Anil Antony said, "The Union Minister of Pakistan then said in their Parliament that Pulwama was their victory. The MP insulted those fighting against terrorism."

"Anto Antony should apologise for his remarks, if not, I will consider legal action. Congress leaders say many things to please certain sections. Rahul Gandhi is doing the same," he added.

Anil Antony had earlier written on X, "The @INCIndia MP Anto Antony from #Pathanamthitta shamelessly denies Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack, showing disregard for the sacrifices made by our brave martyrs. It is widely known that the same individual remained silent when a priest was attacked in his own constituency. The words and actions of Congress leaders appear to be aimed at appeasing fundamental Islamists."

Congress MP Anto Antony had cited the then Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, who reportedly claimed that the explosion was artificially created, holding the government responsible for the soldiers' deaths.

"The then governor said that the soldiers were purposefully sent through the road instead of transporting them in a helicopter. The explosion took place when the convoy carrying the soldiers was passing through the road," he added.



The BJP responded strongly to Anto Antony's comments, with state president K Surendran demanding strict action against him. Speaking to reporters in Pathanamthitta, Surendran criticized Anto Antony for allegedly insulting the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack.