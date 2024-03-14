Dwayne Bravo Credits Chennai Super Kings' Success To Lack Of Owner's Pressure

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the excitement rises ahead of the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo sheds light on the team's success, attributing it to the lack of external pressures from team owners. As the most consistent team in IPL history, with five championship victories and numerous playoff appearances, Chennai's success is not solely credited to MS Dhoni's captaincy or the players' relaxed demeanor, but also to the freedom afforded to them by the franchise owners.

Bravo spoke about the absence of outside interference, stating, "There is no outside interference or pressure from owners, and they allow the players to be themselves. This is the beauty of this franchise."

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Bravo expressed confidence in the team's composition, particularly praising the young bowling attack. With the return of Shardul Thakur and the inclusion of experienced players like Mustafizur Rahman, as well as promising talents like Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande, Chennai Super Kings are poised for another successful campaign.

Bravo, who transitioned from player to bowling coach in 2022, also commended emerging Indian talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, expressing optimism for their contributions to the team's performance.

As Chennai Super Kings gear up to defend their title, Bravo highlights opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as a player to watch, endorsing his capabilities to shine in the upcoming season.

The Chennai Super Kings will kick off their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22, marking the opening day of the tournament.

