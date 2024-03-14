Manchester City Faces New Challenge With Kevin De Bruyne's Injury Concern Ahead Of Key Fixtures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester City's star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has presented the team with another injury concern just before their crucial Premier League encounter against Arsenal. Belgium's decision to omit their captain from the squad for the upcoming March friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and England due to a groin issue has left City facing uncertainty.

De Bruyne, who recently returned from a five-month absence following hamstring surgery in August, has been carefully managed by manager Pep Guardiola, featuring in only five of City's last 10 matches across all competitions.

Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco revealed, "He's been playing with a minor groin issue during the last games. Yesterday I spoke to the doctor and Kevin and we decided that the risk is too big. It's better to give him time to recover well at City and then have him ready for the Euros."

With crucial fixtures on the horizon, including an FA Cup clash against Newcastle and the pivotal match against Arsenal, City will have to navigate without the services of De Bruyne, further compounded by the absence of goalkeeper Ederson, who sustained an injury in the recent 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

De Bruyne's absence adds to City's challenges, as he has been instrumental with 11 assists in 12 appearances since his return to the side in January. Struggling to complete 90 minutes consistently over the past 10 months, De Bruyne's international cap count has remained stagnant at 99 for almost a year.

