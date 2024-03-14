'Remarkable Progress': UN Lauds India; Life Expectancy Rises By 9.1 Years Since 1990

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In recent data released by the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI), India has showcased notable improvements in various key indicators, including gender inequality, life expectancy, education, and gross national income (GNI) per capita. This data, unveiled in the United Nations Development Programme's report titled "Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarized World," sheds light on India's evolving human development landscape.

According to the report, India has witnessed a considerable rise in its average life expectancy, reaching 67.7 years in 2022 from 62.7 the previous year. Moreover, the gross national income (GNI) per capita has surged to $6951, marking a substantial 6.3% increase over the span of 12 months.

Despite these advancements, India continues to grapple with gender inequality, as highlighted by its position in the Gender Inequality Index (GII) of 2022. Ranking 108 out of 193 countries, with a score of 0.437, India has seen marginal improvement from its previous rank of 122 out of 191 countries with a score of 0.490 in 2021.

However, a significant gender gap persists in India's labor force participation rate, with a notable 47.8% difference between women (28.3%) and men (76.1%).

India's Human Development Index (HDI) value, after experiencing a decline in 2021 and stagnating in recent years, has shown a positive trajectory, reaching 0.644 in 2022. This places India at 134 out of 193 countries and territories in the 2023/24 Human Development Report (HDR), compared to its 135th position in 2021.

The report highlights India's commendable progress in human development since 1990, with significant increases in life expectancy, expected years of schooling, mean years of schooling, and GNI per capita. Despite these strides, India remains categorized as having medium human development, with an HDI value of 0.644.