Be Careful Of False Narratives, Backstabbers: Goa CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 14 (IANS) In an apparent jibe at the Congress, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to be careful of 'backstabbers', who have 'grudges' against those working for the betterment of the country and the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of a primary school in North Goa, the Chief Minister said, "When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was working to usher in 'Swaraj', some people tried to backstab him. The situation has not changed even today. There are still some people with a similar mentality. We need to be careful about such people."

“For us, the nation always comes first. Whatever work we do, we do it for the nation,” Sawant added.

“There are some people who have a grudge against those doing good work. Such people spread false narratives. I am saying this because when the Union Cabinet took a decision on political reservation for the Scheduled Tribes, and we showed the document of 'Modi Ji's guarantee' to the people, some of them agitated and spread a false narrative that it is not true,” CM Sawant said.

The Chief Minister had recently thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinet's approval for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the state for providing reservations to the Scheduled Tribes.

“They (Congress) should tell what they have done for ST reservation. Thrice they came up with an ordinance only to hoodwink the people. You have not provided any facilities to the communities, which they deserve. Don't fall prey to the false narratives of such people,” Sawant appealed.