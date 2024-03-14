Delhi Man Arrested In Hit-And-Run Case That Left Septuagenarian Dead

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) A 24-year-old man was nabbed in a hit-and-run case in south Delhi that left a septuagenarian dead, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Tarun Kumar, a resident of R.K. Puram.

On March 7, at around 8 p.m., Jagdish, a resident of Sector-5, R.K. Puram, was crossing the road from Mohan Singh Market in Sector-6, R.K. Puram towards the Jeevandeep Kusht Ashram, along with his nephew when a speeding two-wheeler hit him.

"The injured was admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi, but could not recover and expired on March 10," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Rohit Meena said.

During the probe, a police team inspected the scene of the crime, enquired from residents, and checked all the CCTV cameras installed on the Sangam Marg, the Vivekanand Marg, Kama Koti Marg, and Venkateshwar Marg of R.K. Puram area to identify the offending vehicle and nab the accused.

"Thereafter, the investigation of the case zeroed in towards the road going to government offices of West block as well as Ambedkar Basti, Sector-1, R.K. Puram," the DCP said.

On Tuesday, based on a specific input, Tarun Kumar, running a shop in the Kashmiri market, was nabbed, and during interrogation, admitted his involvement in the accident.

“Kumar revealed that on the day of the incident, he was coming from Sangam cinema side on his two-wheeler at speed which resulted in the accident," said the DCP. To evade arrest, he parked his vehicle in the west block for a few days.