Electoral Bonds Case: EC Moves Application In SC For Release Of Sealed Cover Information

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Election Commission of India has moved an application before the Supreme Court seeking the release of sealed cover data on Electoral Bonds.

While dismissing the State Bank of India's application for more time, the Constitution Bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, on Monday directed the ECI to publish on its official website the details of the sealed cover information supplied to the top court.

It had observed that the "copies of the statements which were filed by the ECI before this Court would be maintained in the Office of the ECI".

In its latest application filed before the apex court, the poll panel said that it forwarded the documents in sealed covers/boxes without retaining any copies of the same and the information so submitted may be returned to the Election Commission.

"The Applicant-Election Commission of India submits that the present application is being moved bonafide and it would be in the interests of justice for this Hon'ble Court to grant the relief prayed for."

During the pendency of the proceedings, the top court, in interim directions, had ordered the EC to submit the details of the funds received by all the political parties through electoral bonds in sealed cover.

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, the 5-judge Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Padriwala, and Manoj Misra, will take up ECI's miscellaneous application for hearing on Friday.