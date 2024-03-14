BRS Announces Candidates For Two More LS Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 14 (IANS) The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday announced candidates for two more Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Ragidi Laxma Reddy has been fielded from the Malkajgiri constituency in Greater Hyderabad and former MLA Atram Sakku from the Adilabad constituency.

BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao approved their candidature after consultations with the party leaders from the two constituencies.

Senior leader Ragidi Laxma Reddy quit the Congress to join the BRS, a few days before the recent Assembly elections after he was denied a ticket from the Uppal constituency. Atram Sakku has been rewarded for remaining loyal despite the denial of a ticket in the recent Assembly elections. He was elected to the Assembly from the Asifabad constituency in 2018 on a Congress ticket but later defected to the BRS.

However, in the elections held in November last year, the BRS leadership dropped him and instead fielded Kova Laxmi.

With this, the BRS has announced candidates for 11 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

On Tuesday, KCR announced BRS candidates for four Lok Sabha seats.

In 2019, BRS had bagged nine Lok Sabha seats. Three of them recently defected to the BJP and the Congress. This time, the BRS has announced an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). KCR on Wednesday held talks with BRS leaders on seat adjustments.