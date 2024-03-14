SBI Electoral Bonds: Bajaj Auto, Apollo Tyres And More - Check Donors’ Details Here

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Thursday uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website. The data was published as it was received from the State Bank of India (SBI) on March 12.

“It may be recalled that in the said matter, the ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also,” the ECI said as it published the data on the site.

The first part of the details contains 337 pages sharing the names of the corporate entities that bought electoral bonds and the date of purchase.

The second part containing 426 pages provides the details of the political parties, dates, and the amount.

However, it could not be known which company bought the electoral bonds of which corporate houses.

The full lists are available on top of the IANS website.

The donors to various political parties through electoral bonds included Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto, Megha Engineering, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd, Cipla, several Bajaj entities, Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Wlespun, Sun Pharma, Vardhman Textiles, Utkal Alumina, Cavalier Transporters, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Muthoot Finance Limited, Pegasus Properties Private Limited, Finolex Cables Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Navayuga Engineering, Orient Fashion, Prime Sales Corporation and ITC Limited, Shauryavir Carriers Private Limited, The Supreme Industries, Ace Commercial Company and many more.

The recipients of funds through electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JD-S, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JD-U, RJD, AAP, Jan Sena Party, and SP.