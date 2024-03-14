Lookout For These ‘CCL’ Players As They Turn The Tide In High-Voltage Play-Offs

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) The 10th season of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is about to reach its culmination with the playoffs starting from March 15.

In the eliminator round, Chennai Rhinos will take on Mumbai Heroes in Trivandrum. The second match will be played between Bengal Tigers and Karnataka Bulldozers.

As the competition heats up between the four teams, let's take a look at some of the valued players from these sides.

Mumbai Heroes: The Mumbai Heroes find their strength in actor Navdeep Tomar, who has emerged as the backbone of the team, showcasing his batting prowess and leading the team to victory as the 'Badshah of the Match'. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty has emerged as the key wicket-taker, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Chennai Rhinos: For the Chennai Rhinos, Vikranth and Ajay have emerged as the standout batsmen, showcasing their prowess on multiple occasions. Both earned the prestigious titles of Best Batsman and Man of the Match in two separate games, underlining their consistent performance and valuable contributions to the team. Ramana and Jiiva, while displaying flashes of brilliance, relied heavily on luck though.

Bengal Tigers: Bengal Tigers skipper Jisshu Sengupta is leading from the front, displaying exceptional skills. Jammy, another key player for the Tigers, demonstrated outstanding performance in the initial matches, earning the title of Badshah of the Match in the initial games.

Karnataka Bulldozers: For Karnataka Bulldozers, Darling Krishna has stood out as the best player in the league, displaying remarkable skills and leading his team by example. Kichha Sudeep, praised by many celebrities, has showcased his leadership qualities, earning the title of the Best Leader. Raja, with his bowling prowess, has played a crucial role in the team's success, further solidifying the Bulldozers' position in the semifinals.

'CCL' Season 10 is available for streaming on JioCinema.