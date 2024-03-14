Mamata Banerjee Suffers 'Major' Injury, Rushed To Hospital: TMC

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was hospitalised on Thursday evening after she reportedly slipped at her home in South Kolkata and injured her forehead, the Trinamool Congress said.

As per the information shared by the party, the Chief Minister tripped while taking a walk at her residence in Kalighat on Thursday evening.

The Trinamool confirmed the news on its official X handle, saying:“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers.”

The social media cell of the Trinamool also released a photograph in which the Chief Minister could be seen bleeding from her forehead.

As per sources, CM Banerjee has been admitted to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital where a team of doctors is examining her. The wound, some party insiders claimed, is quite deep.

Banerjee was admitted to the hospital by her nephew and Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the sources said.

Further details are awaited.