Election Commission Uploads SBI Data On Electoral Bonds On Its Website

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that it has uploaded, on its website, the data on Electoral Bonds provided by the State Bank of India.

The ECI said in a statement that the data has been uploaded on its website as received from the SBI on an "as is where is basis". The data as received from the SBI can be accessed at:

The data has been provided by the SBI in two parts.

Part 1, which covers 337 pages, mentions the names of the companies and the amount of each Electoral Bond that these companies have purchased from the SBI. Part 2, which runs into 426 pages, contains the names of the political parties that have received the bonds and the date of encashment of each bond.

The SBI provided the data on the Electoral Bonds to the ECI on March 12 in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions issued on February 15 and March 11.

The poll panel said that as far as the matter was concerned it“has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also".