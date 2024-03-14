Rajasthan: E-Mitra Operator Returns Rs 10 Lakh He Found In ATM; Is Felicitated

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) In a heart warming honest gesture, an E-Mitra operator named Bal Kishan returned Rs 10 lakh which he had found in an ATM in Rajasthan's Churu district.

Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said that on March 13, two packets of ten bundles of Rs 500 notes were found near the ATM of PNB Bank.

"When Bal Kishan opened it, he was surprised to see Rs ten lakh in it. He immediately informed PNB Bank Manager Mahesh Mahato who kept the money safe and monitored the CCTV footage of the ATM. Later it came to light that the money belonged to one Wahid Ali Khan. After some time, Wahid Ali came to the bank in a nervous state after missing his huge amount. He narrated the story of his lost money, the bank manager then checked the entire documents and returned the money to Wahid Ali after narrating the entire incident."

District Collector Pushpa Satyani and SP Jai Yadav called Bal Kishan, congratulated him and handed him a letter of appreciation for his honesty even after seeing such a huge amount of money.