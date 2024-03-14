Should We Still Be Flying On Boeing Planes?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The American aerospace giant Boeing has been synonymous with safe air travel for decades. Since the 1990s, Boeing and its European competitor Airbus have dominated the market for large passenger jets.

But this year, Boeing has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. In January, an emergency door plug blew off a Boeing 737 MAX in mid-flight, triggering an investigation from United States federal regulators.

More recently, we have seen a Boeing plane lose a tire while taking off, another flight turned back as the plane was leaking fluid, an apparent engine fire, a landing gear collapse, a stuck rudder pedal, and a plane“dropping” in flight and injuring dozens of passengers .

A Boeing engineer who had raised concerns regarding quality control during the manufacturing process on the company's 787 and 737 MAX planes also died earlier this week , apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As members of the traveling public, should we be concerned? Well, yes and no.

The recent parade of events has certainly been dramatic – but not all of them can be blamed on Boeing. Five incidents occurred on aircraft owned and operated by United Airlines and were related to factors outside the manufacturer's control, like maintenance issues, potential foreign object debris, and possible human error.

A United Airlines 777 flying from San Francisco to Japan lost a tire on takeoff, a maintenance issue not related to Boeing. The aircraft landed safely in Los Angeles.