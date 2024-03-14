(MENAFN- Baystreet) Under Armour Welcomes Back Former CEO

Shell to Cut Down on Near-Term EmissionsMeira Retreats on Financial FiguresBaker Hughes Announces New Technology, Shares AdvanceBiotech Sector Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Research Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Thursday, March 14, 2024

Biggest Moving Stocks: SentinelOne, Under Armour, Robinhood and More

Amid a roaring stock market, companies that post weak results will see their share price plunge. SentinelOne (S) is one of them. It posted a two-cent per share loss (non-GAAP).

SentinelOne increased its GAAP gross margin to 72%, up from 68%. Unfortunately, a cash flow margin of negative 4.0% and a free cash flow margin of negative 6% are worrisome. S stock lost around 12% in after-hours trade.

Retailer Under Armour (UAA) may continue its downtrend after the firm appointed Kevin Plank as the Chief Executive Officer. Unfortunately, the firm is not shifting to an athleisure brand with much success.

Free stock trading app Robinhood (HOOD) gained 10% in after-hours trade. It reported an increase in trading volumes in all asset classes. Trading volumes for equity soared by 36% month-over-month to $80.9 billion. Options contracts rose by 12% by $119.1 million, and crypto trading volume rose by 10% to $6.5 billion.

Its daily average revenue trades grew by 19% Y/Y to 1.9 million.

Robinhood is becoming a more attractive one-stop shop providing financial services to its customers. This includes a gold subscription model, credit card offerings, and investing in an IRA account. Readers who want to consider a fintech bank may look at SoFi Technologies (SOFI). A comparable stock trading company includes Futu Holdings (FUTU) and Schwab (SCHW).







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks