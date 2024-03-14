(MENAFN- Baystreet) Under Armour Welcomes Back Former CEO

Shell to Cut Down on Near-Term EmissionsMeira Retreats on Financial FiguresBiotech Sector Advances in Pancreatic Cancer ResearchBiggest Moving Stocks: SentinelOne, Under Armour, Robinhood and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, March 14, 2024

Baker Hughes Announces New Technology, Shares Advance

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) shares gained Thursday, as the energy technology company announced a breakthrough in flare emissions monitoring following a collaboration with bp.

Using Baker Hughes' emissions abatement technology, flare, bp is quantifying methane emissions from its flares, a new application for the upstream oil and gas sector.

With no universally accepted solution to quantifying methane emissions from flares, bp and Baker Hughes conducted one of the largest ever full-scale studies of flare combustion, including testing a range of flares under challenging conditions and verifying the accuracy of flare technology.

Now, acting on real-time data from flare at 65 flares across seven regions, bp can carry out early interventions and reduce emissions from flaring.

Part of Baker Hughes' Panametrics product line portfolio, flare builds on four decades of ultrasonic flare metering technology experience. Its advanced analytics platform enables operators to pull critical information from their flare systems, including temperature, pressure, vent gas velocities and gas composition, helping maximize combustion efficiency and minimize emissions.

flare enables emissions reporting based on real-time measurement, in compliance with OGMP 2.0 level 4. Alongside flare, Baker Hughes has a broad, proven portfolio of emissions abatement technologies capable of improving productivity, efficiency and delivering increased value at scale across customer operations.

BKR shares jumped 29 cents to $32.04.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks