Panel Sessions Held Within 11Th Global Baku Forum In Baku

Following the inauguration ceremony, the 11th Global Baku Forum in Baku continued its work with panel sessions, Azernews reports.

The first panel discussion of the forum was devoted to the topic "Fixing the Fractured World”, moderated by David Chikvaidze, Vice President of the Swiss Forum for International Affairs.

The 11th Global Baku Forum welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The Forum, running until March 16, will feature global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29. It will also hold discussions on factors threatening the new world order, including security issues, prospects for ensuring peace, and building stability in a divided world. Additionally, the forum will address world-shaking conflicts and mega threats, including challenges related to climate, food, and nuclear security. Simultaneously, the forum will focus on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, relations with the European Union and its neighbors, youth policy, ways to increase resilience to global challenges, inequality, scarcity of natural resources, migration, as well as artificial intelligence, drones, and cyber weapons.