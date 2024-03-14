Turkiye's Largest Technology Company Starts Operations In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Bilge Adam, a large Turkish technology company with more than 27
years of experience in the fields of software development, system
integration, and technology services, is coming to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The company got acquainted with the local business environment
and evaluated cooperation formats within the framework of the visit
of 19 leading Turkish companies to Azerbaijan last year at the
initiative of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.
As a result, the company that will open its subsidiary in
Azerbaijan will start its first activity within the framework of
cooperation with the "Technest" scholarship program implemented by
the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development. Thus, the
company will participate in projects aimed at the development of
human capital in the ICT sector, both with its technological
solutions and with its strong academic staff. The company is
expected to expand its activities and service areas in Azerbaijan
in the next few years.
It should be noted that on February 22, a bilateral meeting was
held between the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development and
the representatives of Bilge Adam Company. During the discussions,
potential steps and goals were determined within the cooperation
framework.
It should be noted that the official activity of Bilge Adam
Company in the framework of cooperation with Technest is planned to
start in the country in April.
MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107977569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.