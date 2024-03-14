Assistant To President: Azerbaijan Brings Stability To S Caucasus Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has managed to bring stability to the South Caucasus
region. Everyone is witnessing the warming of relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Azernews reports, citing
the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign
Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration,
Hikmet Hajiyev, said during the panel meeting held on the sidelines
of the 11th Global Baku Forum on“Fixing the Fractured World”.
“Azerbaijan spares no effort in establishing peace with Armenia
and promoting more collaboration in a non-divisive environment,”
stated Hajiyev. He reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to fulfilling
its obligations and expressed the country's readiness to share its
experiences in ensuring stability in the South Caucasus with other
parts of the world.
It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing
the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku,
organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the
patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum
welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.
President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the
forum.
First, a family photo was taken.
The co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, Ismail
Serageldin, opened the 11th Global Baku Forum.
The head of state addressed the opening ceremony.
Then, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the former President of Latvia and
the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, made a
speech.
