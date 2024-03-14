Azerbaijan Reveals Amount Of Narcotic Plants Found In Liberated Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan disclosed the total amount of narcotic plants
discovered and destroyed in the territories freed from occupation
in 2023.
According to Azernews, this was mentioned in the 2023 report of
the State Commission for Combating Drug Addiction and Illegal
Trafficking in Narcotics.
The report says that regional offices of the Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources, together with local police departments, have
found and destroyed 18,427 hemp bushes in Lachin district, 3,212 in
Kalbajar district, and 1,677 in Gubadli district.
Also, with the participation of the relevant specialists and the
representatives of relevant institutions, 20630 hemp bushes in
Zangilan district with narcotic content, including 11144 in
Khojavand district, 4665 in Fuzuli district, and 2168 in Khojaly
district, have been discovered and destroyed.
