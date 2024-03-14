Kerry Kennedy: Global Baku Forum Opens New Horizons

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Global Baku Forum opens new horizons. Within this Forum, we
must change the way of thinking to save the world,” Azernews reports, citing Kerry Kennedy, President
of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, as she addressed the panel
meeting held as part of the 11th Global Baku Forum themed“Fixing
the Fractured World”.
She noted that RFK Human Rights always speaks up against
inequality and injustice.
“We must attain equal rights and jointly overcome poverty and
all these upheavals. We must join forces,” Kerry Kennedy
underscored.
It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing
the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku,
organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the
patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum
welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.
President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the
forum.
First, a family photo was taken.
The co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, Ismail
Serageldin, opened the 11th Global Baku Forum.
The head of state addressed the opening ceremony.
Then, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the former President of Latvia and
the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, made a
speech.
