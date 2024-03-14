Seven Children Injured In Enemy Attack Remain In Kryvyi Rih Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are still 17 people in medical institutions in Kryvyi Rih who suffered from an enemy strike on March 12, including seven children.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

"Today is the Day of Mourning in Kryvyi Rih. For those killed by the Russians who attacked it the day before. Five lives were cut short. Let bow our heads in memory of them. The number of victims in the city reached fifty. There are 17 patients in the hospital. Seven of them are children," he wrote.

Lysak added that the Nikopol district suffered from shelling last night. The aggressor shelled it twice. First, artillery shells flew at the Marhanets community. Later - on Chervonohryhorivka. No one was injured.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, five people were killed and 43 people were injured. The enemy attacked the city with a Kh-59 missile.