Accor Presents \Bhutan To Bharat - A Culinary Journey\ With Renowned Chef Michael Swamy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 2024: Accor, the global hospitality leader, is delighted to announce a unique culinary collaboration with acclaimed Chef Michael Swamy, that is billed as a delectable interweaving of the rich traditions of the Land of the Thunder Dragon\'s cuisine with the diverse flavours of India. The exclusive \"Bhutan to Bharat - A Culinary Journey\" dinner events will be presented across India in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore.



Known as the \"Last Shangri-La,\" Bhutan, with its dragons and tigers, majestic mountains, and ancient traditions, is a nation like no other. The Bhutanese cuisine, characterized by a delightful array of flavors, textures, and aromas, is a celebration of tradition, community, and the bountiful offerings of the land. A highlight of the culinary collaboration will be the exploration of Bhutan\'s National Dish, Ema Datshi, a soulful broth of cheese with simmered chilies served with red rice.



The four-city tour will kick off with a Seven Course Plated Indo-Bhutanese Dining Experience at HONK, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, from March 15 to March 24, 2024. The journey will then continue with a curated buffet experience at The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences from April 25 to May 5.



In Mumbai, Chef Michael Swamy will present his feast at Food Exchange, Novotel Mumbai International Airport, from May 24 to June 2, 2024, and La Utsav Restaurant & Alfresco by 1026AD at Grand Mercure Gopalan Mall in Bangalore from will play host to the unique culinary experience from June 21 to June 30, 2024.



Mr. Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President Operations, Accor India & South Asia, expressed his enthusiasm for the unique collaboration, saying, \"Chef Michael Swamy\'s expertise and the unique flavours of Bhutan combined with our team of talented chefs is sure to create a memorable culinary journey for your guests. Offering distinctive and immersive experiences like this demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality and memorable experiences for our patrons. It is wonderful way to introduce our guests to the rich culinary heritage of Bhutan, while showcasing the skills of our talented chefs.\"



Commenting on his excitement for the culinary collaboration,

Chef Michael Swamy said, \"Bhutanese cuisine is a hidden gem and I am honored to bring its unique flavors to the forefront. Through this culinary journey, I aim to create an unforgettable experience that transcends borders and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavors that Bhutan and India have to offer.\"



Mr. Ganesh Iyer, Managing Partner at VEEN - Indian Subcontinent and India\'s First Certified Water Sommelier, shares his thoughts on the partnership, stating, \"In culinary artistry, natural mineral water is the silent conductor orchestrating the symphony of flavors. Through this unique food trail, in partnership with the Accor group, we aim to weave

a tapestry of culture, ingredients, and diverse cooking styles paired with Veen, delivering a truly unforgettable culinary experience to your plate.\"





ABOUT ACCOR



Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,500 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry\'s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore.



Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion.â€ ̄ Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.

