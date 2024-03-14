European Parliament Condemns Human Rights Violations In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 14 (KUNA) -- The European Parliament expressed its "deep concern" on Thursday over what it described as "the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Afghanistan."

The Parliament urged the "de facto government" to abolish the death penalty, policy of discrimination and persecution against women and ethnic and religious minorities.

In a parliamentary resolution voted on Thursday in Strasbourg, European parliamentarians called on the Taliban to restore the full and equal participation of women and girls in public life, especially access to education and work.

Members of the European Parliament stated that "any European Union dealings with the Taliban can only be maintained under strict conditions determined by the Council and in accordance with the recommendations of the United Nations Special Rapporteur."

They also renewed the call on Afghan civil society "to hold the de facto authorities accountable for their crimes, in particular through the ICC investigation, through the establishment of an independent UN investigative mechanism, and through the expansion of the European Union's restrictive measures." (end)

hts











MENAFN14032024000071011013ID1107977544